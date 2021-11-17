Man charged after allegedly selling drugs near multiple schools in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Bridgeport man has been charged after allegedly selling drugs multiple times in Marion County.

Floyd Jones

According to multiple criminal complaints filed by officers with the Three Rivers Drug Task Force, on Mar. 17, a “confidential source” with the task force met Floyd Jones, 36, of Bridgeport, “exchanged fentanyl” for “prerecorded U.S. currency” within 1,000 feet of East Fairmont Middle School in Fairmont.

On Mar. 18, Jones sold fentanyl once again to an individual working with the task force; on Apr. 8, Jones sold fentanyl to a confidential source, this time taking place within 1,000 feet of Fairmont State University; on Apr. 21, Jones sold fentanyl during a controlled purchase in Fairmont, task force officers said.

Jones has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.

