FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man died of a fentanyl overdose in Fairmont last week, and the person suspected of selling it to him has been arrested.

On Oct. 26, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of a suspected drug overdose at an address on East Park Avenue, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Three Rivers Drug Task Force.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man’s body with a “powdery substance” next to him which was later positively identified as fentanyl, task force members said.

Stephen Priester

From the scene, officers were able to obtain the deceased male’s cell phone and located messages between him and Stephen Priester, 46, of Fairmont, where Priester stated “he had both methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl for sale” and also “advised [the deceased] of a meeting place and a price […] approximately 2 hours before [the man] was located dead,” according to the complaint.

On Oct. 27, members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force, working with Fairmont Police, executed a search warrant on the residence where Priester was staying, task force members said.

A search of Priester’s person during that time resulted in task force members locating “a quantity of suspected fentanyl that appeared to be the same consistency of the substance located next to [the deceased],” and Priester “would later admit to selling to [the man] […] which led to his death,” according to the complaint.

Priester has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $107,024 bond.