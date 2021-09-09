Man charged after allegedly sending inappropriate videos to juvenile in Webster County

CAMDEN ON GAULEY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly sending inappropriate videos to a juvenile from his home in Webster County.

On Sept. 1, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that a man in Camden on Gauley “had been actively soliciting” an underage girl, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies located Matthew Bright, 21, of Camden on Gauley, in his residence on Gobbler Lane, and learned during a post-Miranda interview that Bright had been talking to who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, deputies said.

Bright told deputies that “he shouldn’t have been talking to her” and that “what he had done was wrong,” according to the complaint.

During that same interview, Bright said that he had attempted to meet with the juvenile and that he had sent inappropriate videos on two separate dates, deputies said.

Bright has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer and two counts of display of obscene material to a minor. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

