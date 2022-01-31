Man charged after allegedly setting fire in basement of Lewis County home

WESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly setting a fire in the basement of a Lewis County residence.

On Jan. 29, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a destruction of property call taking place at a residence on U.S. Rt. 33 in Lewis County, according to a criminal complaint.

Hunter Bancroft

When deputies arrived, they spoke with two victims who stated that Hunter Bancroft, 19, of Weston, “started a fire in the stairwell leading to the basement,” deputies said.

One of the victims had “attempted to enter the basement but the door had been secured from the inside,” which made it so the victim had to enter the basement from the outside, according to the complaint.

Once inside, the victim was able to locate the fire and put it out; upon deputies observing the area where Bancroft started the blaze, they “located oil on the stairs around where the fire had been started,” as well as “a bottle of empty two-cycle oil” on the couch, deputies said.

Bancroft has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.