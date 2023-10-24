MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly setting a fire in a Monongalia County church.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Church of Morning Glory for a burglar alarm, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they “observed there was smoke billowing from the soffits and there was a strong odor of smoke in the air,” deputies said.

Deputies looked around the building to see that “the front window near the door had been broken,” as well, according to the complaint.

Once the fire had been extinguished, deputies “entered the church to find the source of the ignition” and discovered “that there was a pile of napkins that had been on fire in the rear bathroom of the church” and that “the alarm system had been broken into the wall as if having been punched,” deputies said.

Tylor Fortune

A witness at the scene stated that “a white male with a scruffy small beard” who was later identified as Tylor Fortune, 19, was at the scene and deputies questioned him regarding the fire, according to the criminal complaint.

After Fortune “admitted it” to deputies, and once at the station, deputies performed a Mirandized interview wherein Tylor “admitted to breaking into the church, setting the fire in the rear bathroom area of the building, evacuating the building once the fire got out of control, smashing the burglar alarm system near the front door in an attempt to disarm it and fleeing the scene,” deputies said.

Fortune has been charged with arson. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.