Man charged after allegedly setting fire to objects in a garage in Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly setting fire to objects in a garage in Lost Creek.

On June 21, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lost Creek in reference to a call of an individual “under the influence of narcotics” attempting to break into the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Paul Hardman

The caller stated that Paul Hardman, 33, of Lost Creek, “was acting erratically,” and “that he had ‘something burning in the yard’,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived on scene, the victim led them to the garage where Hardman was believed to be inside, and at that time, deputies “observed a pile of items that had been set fire to inside the garage,” according to the complaint.

The fire “had started to spread to the ceiling and door,” and deputies were able to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, deputies said.

Upon speaking with the victims, deputies learned that Hardman “arrived back at the residence and became upset that the victims would not allow him inside,” according to the complaint.

In a post-Miranda interview, Hardman “admitted to pouring gas into the lawnmower inside the garage, at which time he claims it spontaneously caught fire,” deputies said.

Hardman has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.