Man charged after allegedly setting fire to trash can at Fairmont McDonald’s

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly setting fire to a trash can at a McDonald’s in Fairmont.

According to a criminal complaint filed by officers with the Fairmont Police Department, on July 6, a man entered the McDonald’s location at 910 Fairmont Avenue “and set fire to a trash can.”

At the time the man, later identified as Shane Powell, 19, of Fairmont, set fire to the trash can, “the store was open to customers and had multiple employees inside,” officers said.

Shane Powell

Officers obtained camera footage which showed Powell entering a side entrance of the establishment while he held “a bag that appeared full,” and then he entered the men’s restroom and exited after “a short period of time,” according to the complaint.

A female employee checked the restroom two minutes after Powell exited, and when she did so, she “observed that the sprinklers were engaged and she detected the odor of gasoline along with the smell of something burning,” officers said.

Prior to Powell entering the restroom, another employee had gone in and stated that “nothing seemed to be out of the ordinary,” according to the complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a plastic trash can “with clothing and paper items burnt/melted” inside, as well as a “strong odor of gasoline,” officers said.

Powell has been charged with second-degree arson. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.