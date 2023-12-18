WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old who was helping him move four years ago.

On Dec. 6, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police met with a juvenile victim who was sexually abused by a man in summer of 2019, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Anderson

In the interview, the juvenile victim stated that when they were 12 years old, Michael Anderson, 47, of Webster County, needed help moving items from one apartment to another within the same apartment complex, troopers said.

While assisting Anderson, the child went to use the bathroom, at which point Anderson entered the bathroom and performed sexual acts, court documents said. In an interview on Dec. 7, 2023, Anderson “admitt[ed] in part some of the acts he performed on [the juvenile victim],” according to the complaint.

Anderson has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.