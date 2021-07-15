Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 3 juveniles in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly sexually abusing three juveniles in Marion County.

On June 30, a young boy reported that he was sexually abused by an adult man, according to a criminal complaint.

Brian Stewart

The boy stated that Brian Stewart, 34, of Mannington, “put his hands down his pants” and touched him inappropriately multiple times, and “squeezed [the juvenile’s] privates causing him injuries,” officers said.

The victim also stated that “Stewart had threatened [him] with a knife if he told anyone what happened,” according to the complaint.

Also on June 30, officers learned that Stewart had sexually assaulted two young girls, as well and that Stewart had inappropriately touched both of them on multiple occasions, officers said.

Officers were told that Stewart “threatened to punch [on of the victim’s] if she told anyone,” according to the complaint.

Stewart has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.

