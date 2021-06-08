Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting and holding woman against her will in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting and holding a woman against her will in Fairmont.

On June 6, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a domestic incident taking place at a residence on Lois Lane in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim and observed “multiple bite marks on her body, swelling and bruising to her face and red marks on her neck/throat,” deputies said.

Joseph Taylor

The victim stated that she had been at another individual’s house when Joseph Taylor, 30, of Fairmont, came in contact with her; the victim has an active domestic violence petition against Taylor, according to the complaint.

Upon making contact with the victim, Taylor “forced her by grabbing her by the hair into her car,” and went to his apartment on Big Tree Drive, deputies said.

When they arrived, Taylor “then forced her inside the apartment and assaulted her physically and sexually,” in an upstairs bedroom, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that during the assault, Taylor “bit her multiple times, tore her clothing,” as well as “told her multiple times during the assault that she wasn’t going to get out of the apartment alive,” deputies said.

The victim also stated that “she was afraid for her life and attempted to get away, but [Taylor] would not let her and pulled her back with force”; after Taylor fell asleep, the victim fled from the apartment on foot, according to the complaint.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Taylor’s apartment and collected evidence, which was consistent of a physical and sexual assault, deputies said.

Taylor has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree sexual assault, strangulation and assault during the commission of a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,012 bond.