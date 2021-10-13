Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman during session at Massage Envy in Morgantown

Francisco Valenzuela-Altamirano

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a massage session at Massage Envy in Morgantown.

On Oct. 12, officers with the Morgantown Police Department received a report of a sexual assault taking place at Massage Envy in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon speaking with the victim, officers learned that Francisco Valenzuela-Altamirano, 21, of Morgantown, had performed sexual acts on her “during a massage session” without her consent, officers said.

Valenzuela-Altamirano has been charged with second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.