Man charged after allegedly shooting and killing another man in Baxter Dec. 30

BAXTER, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing another man in Baxter on Dec. 30.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, on Dec. 30, 2021, they received a call of a shooting taking place on Wise Street in Baxter.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Austin Summers, 21, of Baxter, “dead from a gunshot wound,” according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into Summers’ death resulted in deputies locating Treciton Monteon, 24, of Baxter, and taking him into custody on Jan. 2, 2022, without incident, officials said.

Currently, an investigation is still ongoing, but deputies stated that “it appears the shooting stemmed from an argument between Summers and Monteon”; however, deputies are still in the process of speaking with witnesses at this time.

Monteon is being charged with first degree murder and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with no bond.