Man charged after allegedly shooting another male over a vehicle dispute in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting another male over a vehicle dispute in Fairview.

On Mar. 25, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported shooting victim at a residence on Lee Tennant Road in Fairview, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies met with the victim, he stated that earlier in the day “he had been shot with a shotgun in the stomach, hands and feet,” and deputies observed 15-20 “small red marks” which were “consistent with BB’s,” deputies said.

Douglas Hapchuk

The victim said that he had borrowed a vehicle from Douglas Hapchuk, 35, of Fairview, the night before, and when the victim attempted to return the vehicle to Hapchuk, Hapchuk “fired one round from a 12 gauge shotgun striking” the victim, according to the complaint.

After being shot, the victim “fled the area and walked back” to his home, where he “tended to his injuries and then called 911,” deputies said.

Deputies then made contact with Hapchuk at his residence, and “Hapchuk denied knowledge of the incident,” but he did state “he was not happy with people taking his vehicle without his permission,” according to the complaint.

After deputies obtained a search warrant, they executed it on that same days and located “a spent shotgun shell where [the victim] stated Hapchuk was standing when he fired the firearm,” deputies said.

Hapchuk has been charged with wanton endangerment and malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.