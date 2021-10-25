Man charged after allegedly shooting at another driver for cutting him off in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly firing a gun at another individual for cutting him off in traffic in White Hall.

On Oct. 23, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched in reference to a road rage incident taking place at Walmart in White Hall which resulted in shots being fired, according to a criminal complaint.

Gary Macaulay

When deputies arrived, they approached the suspect vehicle and gave verbal commands for Gary Macaulay, 45, of Fairmont, to exit, to which he complied, deputies said.

After deputies placed Macaulay into custody, they performed a search of his vehicle, and deputies found a black Ruger 9mm handgun inside of “a second amendment” holster; the firearm had one unspent round in the chamber and 14 unspent rounds in the magazine, according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke with the victim, he said that he was traveling on W.Va. Rt. 250 where road work was going on and “the vehicle behind him would not allow him to get over from the closed lane,’ deputies said.

The victim then told deputies that “he cut the driver off due to running out of road,” and that when he went under the underpass he “heard a gunshot and ducked in his vehicle,” according to the complaint.

When deputies investigated the area of the reported gunshot, they found a spent shell casing lying in the roadway, deputies said.

Macaulay has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.