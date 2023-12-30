CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been taken to the hospital and will be charged after deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say he shot at them during an incident early Saturday morning in Salem.

According to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:10 a.m., two deputies responded to a residence at Lake Floyd Circle in Salem for a welfare check. When they arrived, they said they knocked on the door, identified themselves and were greeted by a woman who told them a man was inside the house with a gun and “threatening to shoot.”

As the deputies were escorting the woman to safety, they said that the man, later identified as Carlos Mario Carpenter, 32, opened the door of the residence and pointed a loaded rifle at them equipped with a green laser.

Shortly after that, the release said that Carpenter exited the residence, pointed the rifle at one of the deputies and shot at them. The second deputy then shot back at Carpenter, hitting him one time.

Deputies began to apply medical care to Carpenter before placing him in custody and taking him to United Hospital Center by EMS. He was later taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and is expected to make a full recovery.

Upon release from the hospital, the release said that Carpenter will be charged with the following felony offenses:

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

Two counts of wanton endangerment

Use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Driving revoked for DUI 3rd offense

The release said that the investigation is still ongoing and that no further information will be released at this time.