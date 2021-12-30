Man charged after allegedly shooting at, hitting victim with bat at Preston County residence

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a victim and hitting her with a bat at a residence in Preston County.

On Dec. 29, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Old Tunnelton Pike in Kingwood in reference to a possible domestic situation, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Miller

A caller told deputies that Charles Miller, 61, of Kingwood, “was going crazy and hit her with a bat” while he threw “a handful of hair to the ground,” deputies said.

Prior to hitting the victim, Miller woke the victim by “firing a firearm and kicking in her bedroom door,” according to the complaint.

The victim was able to “get the firearm outside and away from” Miller; a witness at the scene told deputies that “Miller had fired the weapon several times while in the living room,” deputies said.

While at the residence, deputies “observed what appeared to be a graze along the hallway wall” as well as a “hole in line with the graze in the ceiling,” on a path to where the victim was sleeping; deputies also retrieved three 9mm spent Luger shell casings in the living room of the residence, according to the complaint.

Outside of the residence, deputies located two pistols, one of which was a 9mm and the other was a “black powder 44 caliber pistol with one round spent,” however, all of the rounds had been struck with the firing pin but “only one discharged,” deputies said.

Miller has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.