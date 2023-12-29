PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting a firearm at a Sheetz in Philippi.

Cameron Oldaker

On Dec. 29, officers with the Philippi Police Department were alerted to shots being fired near the Sheetz in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were already in the area and “found a single car leaving the scene,” and deputies alongside officers made contact with the vehicle, officers said.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Cameron Oldaker, 21, of Bridgeport, “did possess a firearm of .22 caliber” and the casings from the area of the shots fired call were from a .22 caliber round, according to the complaint.

Oldaker has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.