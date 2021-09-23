Man charged after allegedly shooting gun near multiple adults and children at residence in Webster County

CAMDEN ON GAULEY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting a firearm near multiple adults and children at a residence in Webster County.

On Sept. 19, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police along with deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Cranberry Ridge Road in Camden on Gauley, according to a criminal complaint.

Colton Barnhouse

While en route, troopers learned that Colton Barnhouse, 21, of Camden on Gauley, was “driving a motor home and shot close to” two victims, troopers said.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they made contact with the victims who stated that Barnhouse had left the scene, but before doing so, he had driven a mobile camper onto the road and told the victims they needed to move vehicles parked on the property, according to the complaint.

The victims attempted to speak with Barnhouse, but he “became angry and fired a small caliber handgun.” A bullet from the shot “struck the passenger side window, causing the glass to shatter over” the victims, troopers said.

While receiving written statements from the victims, troopers saw “multiple children and adults” standing in the residence’s yard “in the general direction where the gun was fired,” according to the complaint.

Troopers later learned that Barnhouse’s license had been suspended and that he was driving the camper without an operator’s permit, troopers said.

Officers found pieces of glass from the roadway and roadside where the incident took place and took pictures of them, according to the complaint.

Barnhouse has been charged with driving on a suspended license and six counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail.