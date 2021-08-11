Man charged after allegedly shooting victim with shotgun during altercation in Cowen

COWEN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting a victim in Cowen with a shotgun during an altercation.

On Aug. 9, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call through the Webster County 911 Communications Center of a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Leary Lane in Cowen, according to a criminal complaint.

George King

When troopers arrived, they made contact with the victim who was in the driveway of the residence and saw “blood coming from his facial area, chest area, and arm area,” troopers said.

The victim told troopers that George King, 59, of Cowen, had come to the residence, and they became involved in a dispute, during which King “shot him with a single shot, shotgun possibly a 12 gauge,” according to the complaint.

When troopers performed a background check on King, they learned that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, troopers said.

King has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.