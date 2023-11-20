FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man in the hand during an altercation in Fairmont.

On Nov. 19, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were called to an apparent stabbing on View Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Micah Hines

When officers arrived, they observed “a group of individuals standing near the residence in the parking lot” where there was a 19-year-old victim with a “defensive wound on his hand” who stated that Micah Hines, 19, of Fairmont, “was inside the residence and had stabbed him in the hand,” officers said.

The victim was “already putting pressure on the wound with a towel,” and officers then made contact with Hines who had “blood on his hands,” according to the complaint.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene who stated that Hines “had engaged in an argument with a female at the residence,” and the victim intervened which resulted in “a brief altercation” between the two, officers said.

At some point, Hines went “inside to retrieve a knife” and then “came back outside to reengage in an altercation” … “resulting in the victim being stabbed in the hand,” according to the complaint.

Hines has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.