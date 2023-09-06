MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man on a balcony in Monongalia County.

On Sept. 3, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence on Brookhaven Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Jamere Kelsor

While on route, deputies learned that Jamere Kelsor, 20, of Bluefield, was in a fight with another male “and a knife was involved,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim on the steps of an apartment, and “he had wounds on his left leg which appeared to be consistent with stab wounds,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then saw Kelsor walking inside of the apartment, at which point deputies entered the residence and detained him; deputies noted Kelsor “had a small puncture wound on his finger” and he had “a fixed blade knife in a holster tucked into his waistband,” deputies said.

After Kelsor was taken into custody, deputies spoke with the victim and learned that Kelsor “had brandished the knife inside of the residence before rushing him and fighting in the back bedroom,” and that the fight moved throughout the house until Kelsor and the victim went onto the balcony outside, according to the complaint.

While on the balcony, Kelsor “stabbed [the victim] with the knife and stated he was going to kill him;” the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment due to injuries sustained, deputies said.

Kelsor has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.