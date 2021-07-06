Man charged after allegedly stabbing victim approximately 5 times during incident in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a victim approximately five times during an incident in Weston.

On July 4, officers with the Weston Police Department were dispatched to the area of Garton Plaza in Weston in reference to a stabbing incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Goldsmith

When officers arrived, they found the victim, “who was bleeding from his neck and chest area,” and officers later found Christopher Goldsmith, 35, of Weston, walking toward them on Brown Avenue, officers said.

Officers then detained Goldsmith and found two knives on his person, one of which had blood on it, according to the complaint.

While detained, Goldsmith “stated he stabbed [the victim] and tried to kill him”; officers noted that several witnesses observed the incident, during which time the victim “was stabbed approximately five times in his chest, back and neck,” by Goldsmith, officers said.

Goldsmith has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.