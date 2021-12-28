Man charged after allegedly stabbing woman at Clarksburg gas station

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a woman at a gas station in Clarksburg.

On Dec. 4, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to Go-Mart on West Main Street in Clarksburg for a call of a stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

Wayne Swiger

When officers arrived, they observed a female victim “with a stab wound on her left arm with uncontrolled bleeding,” officers said.

Upon speaking with the victim, officers learned that she had been in a verbal altercation with Wayne Swiger, 35, of Clarksburg, “when she was stabbed in the arm” before Swiger “fled on foot,” according to the complaint.

Officers reviewed footage of the incident which showed that Swiger did “lunge toward the victim in a stabbing motion toward her left arm,” officers said.

Swiger has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

