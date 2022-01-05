Man charged after allegedly stabbing woman at Morgantown residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a woman at a residence in Morgantown.

On Jan. 3, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched in reference to a call of a stabbing taking place on Kingwood Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, officers were told that a victim was at a residence on Coburn Avenue, but the suspect, Ryan Mcleod, 40, of Morgantown, was at a residence on Kingwood Street “and might be trying to harm himself,” officers said.

When officers arrived at the residence on Coburn Avenue, they saw the female victim “who was bleeding from the neck”; while at the residence, officers were informed of “a male covered in blood currently on High Street” who was hitting an individual’s vehicle and believed to be Mcleod, according to the complaint.

Officers in the area of High Street arrived on scene and detained Mcleod, who “had a small laceration to his hand.” During that time, officers in the area of Kingwood Street also found “a bloody knife” and “drops of blood” leading to the area where Mcleod’s license was found, officers said.

Mcleod has been charged with malicious assault.