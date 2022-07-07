MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Monongalia County.

Brandon Moats

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on May 1, Brandon Moats, 33, of Grafton, sexually touched a female victim while she was sleeping.

Also during the incident, Moats “did place his hands around the victim’s neck” … “leaving marks,” according to the complaint.

Moats has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.