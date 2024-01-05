CAMDEN ON GAULEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and shooting her dog during an incident in Webster County.

On Jan. 3, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a residence on Cranberry Ridge Road for a “violence incident,” according to a criminal complaint.

James Stewart

When troopers arrived, they made contact with the victim who said that James Stewart, 23, of Camden on Gauley, “had choked her with his hands, shoved her and hit her several times with both open and closed fist,” troopers said.

Troopers also learned that Stewart “shot her small, brown dog with a red and black rifle,” according to the complaint.

Troopers also said that at a separate residence, they spoke with Stewart about the incident. During that conversation, Stewart said that “he did not have any firearms at his residence and did not shoot [the victim’s] dog,” at the scene of the alleged shooting, troopers located “fresh blood splatter” in the yard, and deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department “located a small, brown dog thrown over the bank with a gunshot wound to its stomach area,” troopers said.

Stewart has been charged with strangulation, animal cruelty, three counts of obstructing, among other charges. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.