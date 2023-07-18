FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly striking a child in the head with a dust pan and broom handle in Marion County.

Michael Longwell

On July 17, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were notified of possible child abuse taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

After the child was taken for treatment at Fairmont Medical Center, Michael Longwell, 24, admitted to striking the child during a post-Miranda interview, deputies said.

In his statement, Longwell stated that “he had struck the child with a dust pan on the side of the head and then hit him on the forehead with a broom handle,” according to the complaint.

Longwell has been charged with child abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bail.