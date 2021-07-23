Man charged after allegedly striking victim in the head with metal pipe in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly striking a victim in the head with a metal pipe in Philippi.

Kevin Williams

On July 20, officers with the Philippi Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Railroad Street in Philippi for a call of a physical altercation, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim who stated that Kevin Williams, 24, of Philippi, “had brandished a knife at him,” officers said.

Officers were then told that Williams “struck the victim in the back of the head with a metal pipe,” and officers observed that “the victim had injuries that supported his statement,” according to the complaint.

The incident, officers later learned, took place at the Cornerstone Apartments in Philippi, officers said.

Williams has been charged with malicious wounding and attempt to commit a felony. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.