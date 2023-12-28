SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Sutton man has been charged after allegedly taking funds from multiple pageants held in Sutton for his “personal gain.”

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Braxton County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, from the dates of April 2007 to April 2023, an administrator held pageants that claimed to benefit St. Jude’s Medical Research Hospital.

Gary Beamer

The man, identified as Gary Beamer, 43, of Sutton, “committed fraud by keeping the money gained and using it for his personal gain,” troopers said.

Also, beginning in 2015, Beamer was an administrator of a Christmas pageant “under the guise that the contestants would raise money to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia,” and Beamer “committed fraud by keeping well over $1,000.00 of this money,” according to the complaint.

Troopers said each pageant was held in Sutton during the time frame when Beamer was the administrator.

Beamer has been charged with two counts of fraudulent schemes. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.