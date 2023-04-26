WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly threatening two people at gunpoint in Weston.

On Tuesday, officers with the Weston Police Department responded to a call that someone was brandishing a weapon at a location on South Main Avenue in Weston.

Joseph Lattea

While en route, officers learned that Joseph Lattea, 32, of Weston, had “pointed a handgun at the caller and threatened to shoot him,” officers said.

Once on scene, officers spoke with the victim and learned that Lattea had followed him and a female back to their home, and Lattea “pulled a handgun from the waist of his pants and pointed it” at them, according to the complaint.

The female victim told officers that Lattea “punched through her building door and put the handgun on a shelf inside,” then left toward the area of River Avenue, officers said.

Lattea has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.