HORNER, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies say he threatened to kill himself and three other people, including his daughter, with a shotgun in Lewis County.

On Aug. 8, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department received a request to speak with a deputy at a residence, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Zirkle

When deputies arrived, they made contact with two people at the scene; one of them stated that Charles Zirkle, 61, of Horner, had gotten into a verbal altercation with them and that “he had become agitated and began to scream” at one of the victims, deputies said.

At that point, Zirkle “held a shotgun up to his chin and threatened to commit suicide” before turning the shotgun to his one of the victims and “pointing it at [her] head from about two feet away,” according to the complaint.

Another victim, who was identified as his daughter, then stepped between Zirkle and the other victim, and Zirkle “slowly lowered his weapon but continued to carry it around the house,” deputies said.

A short time later, Zirkle “proceeded to point the shotgun at [a third victim]’s chest and stated, ‘I’ll kill you all and then myself,'” according to the complaint.

As a result of the incident, Zirkle has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and is being held in Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.