MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man was charged after he allegedly told a bank representative that he would shoot up a bank over a $36 fee.

Russell Medley

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, on July 25, Russell Medley, 46, of Morgantown, called Truist Bank Customer Care and While speaking with a representative, “became irate due to having to provide account information for verification.”

He then “made threats to ‘take his f***ing uzi, go down to one of these branches and shoot the f*** out of somebody’,” officers said.

At that point, “Medley began counting down from 10 for the representative to comply with his commands of removing a fee from his account,” before Medley “stated to the representative, ‘You’re going to cost people their lives over $36’ due to the representative still requesting verifying information,” according to the complaint.

After Medley counted down to 1, he “stated, ‘Ok, someone’s dying,’ and then hung up,” officers said.

As a result of the incident, Medley has been charged with making terroristic threats. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.