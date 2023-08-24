ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Wilsonburg man who officers say fired a gun near several houses is also facing charges after allegedly trying to dispose of fentanyl while sitting in the back of a police cruiser.

Parker Dennison

On Aug. 15, officers with the Anmoore Police Department arrested Parker Dennison, 26, of Anmoore; while in custody, Dennison attempted to “dispose of several grams of fentanyl,” according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said that while he was in the back seat of a police cruiser, Dennison dumped a vial of a “whitish powder” onto the seat, floor and door panel of the vehicle and attempted to conceal the vial in the “seat bight” of the vehicle. The powder was tested and confirmed to be fentanyl, according to the complaint.

In the course of their investigation, officers said that they located two firearms—a .223 caliber semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Officers also said they found a set of digital scales, powdered sugar, a glass “smoking device” for marijuana, as well as a small amount of a substance that Dennison identified as marijuana according to a criminal complaint.

Dennison was also found to have discharged the .223 rifle within 500 feet of several dwellings, according to the complaint.

Dennison has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.