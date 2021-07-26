Man charged after allegedly wounding victim during altercation in Fairmont and trying to convince him to give false statement

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly wounding a victim during a fight in Fairmont and trying to convince him to give a false statement.

On July 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a well-being check at an apartment on Locust Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a victim who “had a severe laceration to his upper lip,” and “was disoriented and unable to advise exactly what had happened at this time,” officers said.

Dorian Clay

Officers then cleared the apartment and made contact with a female, who advised she was the victim’s roommate, and that she was in her room when she heard Dorian Clay, 31, of Fairmont, arguing with the victim, according to the complaint

The woman then “heard a loud noise,” at which point she left her room and saw Clay standing while the victim was “on the floor and unresponsive,” at which point Clay said “he was going to his sister’s and left the scene,” officers said.

Later, officers went to Fairmont Medical Center to conduct an interview with victim who said that Clay asked to use his car, but he told him no, at which point Clay said he would bring in another individual to confirm that the victim “state he would left [Clay] use his car,” according to the complaint.

The victim stated “that was the last thing he remembered before he woke up in his bed with blood coming out of his mouth,” and when officers asked the victim about his location when he woke, he stated ‘Somehow they got me in bed,’ officers said.

At that point, the victim told officers that Clay “attempted to convince the victim to verbally state he fell out of his own bed and record him doing so,” according to the complaint.

Clay has been charged with unlawful assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.