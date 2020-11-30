Man charged after altercation in Marlinton leads to murder of another male, troopers say

MARLINTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after an altercation at a Marlinton residence led to the murder of another male, troopers said.

On Nov. 27, troopers with the Pocahontas County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department responded to a complaint of an unresponsive male in the Huntersville area of Marlinton, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers responded to the area, they found “an unresponsive male with visible blood and external wounds,” lying beside a vehicle in a driveway at a residence, troopers said.

Troopers then spoke with a witness at the scene who stated that the male on the ground was Galen Biggs, whom coroners pronounced dead on scene, according to a compliant.

Jeremi Kincaid

Upon a search of the residence, troopers found “evidence believed to be human human blood was in a rear room and porch of the residence, along with a spent .22 caliber casing,” and at that point multiple individuals were taken into custody, including Jeremi Kincaid, 27, of Marlinton, troopers said.

During Mirandized interviews, multiple witnesses stated that multiple individuals were present at the residence before Biggs arrived, and shortly after Biggs’ arrival, witnesses stated that “an argument between Biggs and [Kincaid] took place,” according to the complaint.

Witnesses then stated that “gunshots were heard before [Kincaid] was witnessed holding a firearm” when he left, and that’s when the witnesses discovered Biggs “before transporting him to Older Hunterville Road and calling 911,” troopers said.

During a Mirandized interview with Kindcaid, he stated that “he and Biggs had been involved in ‘drama’ leading up to the evening, mainly revolving around ex-girlfriends,” and that “Biggs had approached him in the rear of the house with a firearm,” according to the complaint.

In that same interview, Kincaid stated that Biggs fired a firearm, at which point Kincaid “drew his .38 caliber revolver from his waistband and fired several shots at Biggs before leaving”; Kincaid and two other individuals then left the residence, troopers said.

Upon returning to Marlinton, Kincaid told troopers that “he had disposed of the both Biggs rifle and his own pistol at separate locations in town,” and later escorted troopers to where he had hidden both vehicles, according to the complaint.

Kincaid has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.