MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after an armed robbery in Morgantown; one other individual is still being sought.

Keshown Balwdin

On Feb. 20, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery taking place at the D.P. Dough on High Street, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, officers were informed that two suspects armed with pistols, one of whom was identified as Keshown Baldwin, 25, of Morgantown, were in a Ford Focus registered to Baldwin, officers said.

A short time later, officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling on Pleasant Street and conducted a traffic stop in the Farmers Market area, and identified Baldwin as the driver, according to the complaint.

The other individual involved in the incident has not been identified at this time.

Baldwin has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.