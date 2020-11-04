Man charged after assaulting 3 people in Mount Clare home where he told deputies they would ‘catch a bullet’

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — A man is in custody after assaulting three individuals then barricading himself inside a Mount Clare home where he told deputies they would ‘catch a bullet’ if they tried to enter, deputies said.

On Nov. 1, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Mount Clare in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

Randy Clark

When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke to three separate victims who stated that Randy Clark, 29, of Mount Clare, had assaulted them prior to deputies’ arrival, deputies said.

Deputies were told that one of the victims had been “punched and choked,” and when the male victim attempted to intervene, Clark “headbutted him,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Clark left the area and the victims contacted 911; during that call, the victims were told to “lock themselves in the house and to call 911 if [Clark] returned,” deputies said.

Deputies returned approximately three hours later due to Clark having returned to the residence, and while en route to the residence deputies were informed that Clark had “broke the back door which was locked and secured with a strap and entered the dwelling,” according to the complaint.

While in the residence, Clark began assaulting the male victim, during which time a female victim attempted to stop Clark, but he “punched her in the face multiple times breaking the prosthetic teeth inside her mouth,” and the attack also resulted in “swelling and severe bruising to both of her eyes,” deputies said.

Once deputies were on scene, they heard a male state that “if [deputies] came in the door [they] would ‘catch a bullet’,” and at that point deputies “heard signs of distress” from a female inside the residence, at which point deputies entered the residence, according to the complaint.

Deputies entered the home and took Clark into custody, deputies said.

Clark has been charged with malicious assault and burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.