Man charged after attacking victim with coffee table leg at residence in Buckhannon, deputies say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after attacking another man with a coffee table leg at a residence in Buckhannon, deputies said.

On Oct. 5, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 20 South in Buckhannon in reference to a call of trauma resulting in injury, according to a criminal complaint.

The caller informed officers that she walked into the residence and discovered the victim lying on the floor and “bleeding from the head,” deputies said.

Khori Simmons

When deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the caller and the victim, they were informed that Khori Simmons, 25, of Buckhannon, had been allowed to stay in the residence “to get out of the weather,” according to the complaint.

After that, the caller and the victim “had gotten into a small argument,” which resulted in Simmons and the victim getting into a fight, during which time Simmons “pulled a knife on [the victim],” deputies said.

Simmons later put the knife away, then “proceeded to pick up a coffee table leg with the head of two screws sticking out of it,” and used it to “strike [the victim] on the left side of the head,” according to the complaint.

Deputies noted that the victim was covered in “a large amount of blood,” and had “an approximately two inch long, inch and a half deep laceration on his forehead,” and that the victim’s skull was exposed, deputies said.

Simmons has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.