Man charged after attempting to disarm victim and steal car in Clarksburg, officers say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after attempting to disarm a victim and steal his car in Clarksburg, officers said.

On June 11, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a firearm on Hemsworth Way and Marion Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the victim of the incident, he stated that he “began to give a ride to” Kevin Cayemitte, 32, of Clarksburg, officers said.

After Cayemitte entered the vehicle, he “attempted to disarm the victim who was carrying a Glock 19, so he could take his vehicle,” according to the complaint.

The victim stated that “he was able to open the door,” but when he attempted to exit the vehicle, Cayemitte “stayed on his back and put him in a headlock,” as he continued to try to disarm the victim, officers said.

During the incident, Cayemitte “did strike the victim multiple times and did bite the victim on the back”; officers were able to view the incident take place by watching security footage captured from a nearby residence, according to the complaint.

Cayemitte has been charged with first degree robbery.