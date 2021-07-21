Man charged after attempting to flee from officers on dirt bike in Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after trying to flee from officers on a dirt bike in Shinnston.

On July 20, officers with the Shinnston Police Department saw a blue dirt bike traveling on Pike Street in Shinnston without registration, according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, officers turned on their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren near Rebecca Street in an attempt to stop the dirt bike being driven by Denver Martin, 52, of Wallace, but Martin then accelerated, officers said.

While near Hammers Market, Martin became stuck behind another vehicle and “held out his arm to motion that he was turning” onto Brooklyn Street, and officers followed, according to the complaint.

Once on Brooklyn Street, Martin “again accelerated quickly” and failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling at speeds of 40 miles per hour while passing juveniles walking alongside the road, officers said.

After failing to stop at another stop sign, Martin turned right and “the back tire slid out from underneath the bike,” and then the front wheel came off the ground and the bike fell to its side,” according to the complaint.

Officers “immediately exited their cruiser” and grabbed Martin by the arms, taking him into custody; while placing Martin under control, officers saw a holster containing a Ruger SR40c handgun, officers said.

After taking Martin into custody, officers noted that the Ruger was loaded with .40 S&W rounds, and also found a glass vial of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Martin, according to the complaint.

Martin has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.