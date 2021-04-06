Man charged after attempting to flee law enforcement in Cowen

COWEN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after attempting to flee law enforcement in Cowen.

On Apr. 3, troopers with the Webster County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, as well as deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department, were observing traffic on Erbacon Road in Cowen when they observed a blue Ford Fiesta pass by at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint.

Teddy Canada

At that point, troopers initiated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, which troopers later learned was driven by Teddy Canada, 24, of Cowen, but Canada “failed to stop or even slow down,” troopers said.

Troopers then saw Canada “pull into Circle Brook and then turn the lights off,” at which point, he began “operat[ing] his vehicle with lights off appearing to try to hide,” according to the complaint.

Canada then exited his vehicle, and troopers “instructed him not to run,” however, Canada ran and crossed Erbacon Road while troopers continued to give “several loud and clear commands for him to stop running,” troopers said.

When Canada did not comply with troopers’ commands, troopers deployed one taser cartridge, but “due to the taser having little effect” on Canada, officers tackled him to the ground, but when Canada continued to resist, troopers deployed a second taser cartridge, according to the complaint.

After taking Canada into custody, troopers searched his vehicle and found a half-empty can of Coors Light and a half-empty bottle of Fireball liquor, troopers said.

Canada has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Central Regional Jail $30,000 bond.