IDAMAY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after attempting to harm a child while drunk at a residence in Idamay.

James Moore

On Feb. 17, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call in reference to a disturbance taking place at a residence on Chestnut Street in Idamay, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on scene, they met with the complainant, a 14-year-old boy who stated that James Moore, 36, of Idamay “was drinking alcoholic beverages” and “became loud and hostile,” troopers said.

At that time, Moore “began to break items in the house,” and when the 14-year-old boy “attempted to deescalate the situation,” and push Moore away to create distance, Moore “grabbed him by his arms and pinned him against the wall to harm him,” according to the complaint.

Moore has been charged with child abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $2,000 bond.