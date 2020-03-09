Man charged after Barbour County deputies issue warrant stemming from Oct. 2019 incident

PHILIPPI. W.Va. — A man has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff’s deputies issue a warrant stemming from an incident in October 2019.

On Oct. 6, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Laurel Mountain Road in Philippi in reference to a suspicious vehicle and suspicious person inside said vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with the white male in the driver seat, who told deputies that he was waiting on his father to come from Elkins to help him with the vehicle, deputies said.

Gary White

The male gave his name as Dustin White, but when deputies ran that name and a birth date they were given along with it, the search returned no names, according to the complaint, and deputies attempted three times to give his name and date of birth before he gave them his real name as Gary White, 24, of Bowden.

From that information, deputies were able to discover that White was driving without an operator’s permit, no insurance and improper registration, deputies said, and upon further investigation, found that the car’s registration sticker had been falsified.

After receiving consent from White, deputies searched the vehicle because he had stated he “had smoked meth earlier,” according to the complaint, and a K9 unit arrived and gave a positive indication for the presence of drug paraphernalia in White’s vehicle.

Deputies read White his Miranda warning and began to search the vehicle, wherein deputies said they found a piece of tin foil with methamphetamine residue, a case containing marijuana, a blue key chain containing methamphetamine, a small yellow envelope containing 1.43 grams of methamphetamine, 2 small bags, a small caliber handgun with 7 rounds in the magazine, a set of digital scales, two large bags containing Epsom salt, as well as 65 pills which were identified as 30 Prednisone, 29 Tramadol and 6 Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Later, White told deputies that he used the salt “for cutting the dope” … “so they would [sell] less dope by adding salt for weight,” and that all of the pills were supposed to be Tramadol, but he “didn’t think to look to see the different pills in the bottle,” according to the complaint.

White is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.