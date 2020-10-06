Man charged after boy claims he ‘struck him with a belt on his back’ and slapped him because ‘he did not eat dinner,’ Harrison County deputies say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a boy claims he “struck him with a belt on his back” and slapped him because he “did not eat dinner,” deputies said.

On Aug. 23, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a call of child abuse at a residence on Philippi Pike, outside of Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

John Jenkins

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the caller who advised them that her children had come home from the home of John Jenkins, 40, of Clarksburg, and she had noticed that one of them had “a hand print on the left side of his neck,” deputies said.

When the woman asked the child what happened, he stated that “he did not eat dinner so [Jenkins] slapped him,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then took pictures of the injuries and took statements from the woman; a few hours after speaking with the woman, deputies received another call stating that the child “had a scrape on his back,” deputies said.

According to the child, he stated that Jenkins “had also struck him with a belt on his back and the right side of his butt and hip area,” at which point deputies took more photos of the injuries, according to the complaint. The deputy observed “severe bruises” on the boy’s rear end and hip, the complaint said.

Days later, deputies interview Jenkins who “admitted to striking [the child] with the belt,” deputies said.

Jenkins has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.