PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a male juvenile disclosed an instance of sexual abuse in Barbour County.

Randall Kisamore

On Aug. 19, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Broaddus Hospital for a call of sexual abuse involving a male juvenile, according to the complaint.

Prior to taking the victim to the hospital, a witness observed Randall Kisamore, 36 of Philippi, in a bedroom with the male juvenile. The victim stated Kisamore did sexually abuse him, deputies said.

The victim was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in order for a SANE kit to be completed, and on Aug. 24, the victim spoke with the Children’s Advocacy Center and disclosed the sexual abuse incident, according to the complaint.

Kisamore has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.