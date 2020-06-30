Man charged after breaking into Morgantown home and assaulting its residents with a frying pan, deputies say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is in custody after breaking into a Morgantown home and assaulting its residents with a frying pan, deputies said.

On June 29, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at Marjorie Gardens in reference to a male breaking down the door to a residence and assaulting the resident, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they met with victims of the incident who were “visibly shaking from fear” and had “multiple injuries” as a result of the incident, deputies said.

Taevonte Thomas

The victims told deputies that Taevonte Thomas, 22, of Morgantown, had come to the residence asking to see a 5-month-old child at the residence, but the victims denied him access, at which point he texted one of the victims: “open the door wtf you think,” then “So I gotta break down the door? Bet,” according to the complaint.

Despite the door being deadbolted, Thomas broke down the door and caused damage to the doorframe, then went to one of the bedrooms where one of the victims was and he “became extremely irate,” deputies said.

Thomas then “grabbed ahold of [the victim] and began to [throw] her against the walls and to the floor,” at which point the other victim tried to stop Thomas, but Thomas “became more irate and began to strike her face multiple times with a closed fist,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Thomas “took the victim to the ground,” then went to the dishwasher and pulled out a frying pan, striking “the victim in the head with the frying pan in excess of 10 times to the point the frying pan broke,” deputies said.

Neighbors, hearing the altercation occur, entered the home and removed the 5-month-old while the incident was still in progress, according to the complaint, and after the incident, one of the victims was transported to the hospital via EMS.

When officers later spoke to Thomas, he said that he wanted to see the child but the victim denied him, and Thomas stated that he broke down the door and “blacked out” so he did not know “who or how many times he struck them,” deputies said.

Thomas has been charged with burglary and malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.