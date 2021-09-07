Man charged after Bridgeport officers and ATF agents perform search of hotel room

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after Bridgeport police officers and ATF agents performed a search of a hotel room.

On Sept. 2, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were assisting ATF agents execute a federal search warrant on a hotel room at the Quality Inn in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

While searching the room, agents learned that the person of interest in the warrant had also rented out an additional room, so officers knocked on the door to that room and spoke with a woman, officers said.

Joshua Adams

The woman stated that Joshua Adams, 39, of Nutter Fort, was also in the room with another person, according to the complaint.

After Adams exited the room, officers secured him and asked if there was anything on his person, to which he replied “he had ‘heroin’ in his front pockets,” officers said.

Officers then performed a search of Adams and found 83 wax stamp bags “marked with black ink ‘MURDER’ that contained a white powdery substance” which field tested positive as fentantyl, according to the complaint.

While speaking with Adams, officers learned that “he has sold ‘bags’ and ‘buns’ in the past to purchase bigger amounts of fentanyl,” officers said.

Adams has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.