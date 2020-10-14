Man charged after Bridgeport Police find drugs, paraphernalia in vehicle with minor present

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after Bridgeport Police said they found drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle while a minor was present.

On Oct. 12, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a “narcotics type” complaint at the Dollar Tree in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers responded to the scene and spoke with the person about whom the complaint was made, Jeremy Fittro, 31, of Lumberport, and asked him to step out of his vehicle because officers did not want to upset a 10-year-old male who was also in the car, officers said.

After Fittro had exited his vehicle, officers noted that he appeared to be “very fidgety with rapid speech and movements,” according to the complaint, and while observing the vehicle, officers said that they observed in plain view a “marijuana bowl” and a pill bottle containing marijuana.

When the minor exited the vehicle, “a glass meth pipe was laying on the seat under” him and there was also “an uncapped needle” … “under the arm rest next to the child,” officers said.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Fittro has been charged with child neglect resulting in risk of injury.