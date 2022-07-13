BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to set a Belington bar on fire.

Garrett Summerfield

On June 21, law enforcement was alerted to a fire at a vacant property on Bridge Street in Belington, and fire marshals later investigated the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

The investigation showed the cause of the fire to be “the result of deliberate actions intended to cause a fire” based on surveillance footage received from Belington City Hall and Sheetz,” fire marshals said.

In the video, Garrett Summerfield, 31, of Belington, is seen going to the Sheetz and purchasing two Twisted Tea cans while “wearing pants with a big rip in the thigh area,” before the fire was reported, according to a criminal complaint.

Later, the video shows Summerfield “at the rear of Sandy’s Bar at the time the fire started,” and that he had “took a bag of garbage to the rear wall of the bar” and “can be seen on video starting the fire in a crawl space area,” fire marshals said.

Once Summerfield lit the first bag, he “returns to the dumpster and takes two more bags of garbage” then “throws them on the fire,” according to the complaint.

During an interview with the Belington Police Department, Summerfield “stated that he did throw some garbage on the fire to get it going,” and said that he had told other individuals “he was going to set the fire” a “couple of days before,” fire marshals stated.

After being shown the video of the incident, Summerfield said, “that he was being stupid and should have never been back there,” according to the complaint.

Summerfield has been charged with second-degree arson. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.