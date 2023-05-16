MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a carjacking at gunpoint in Preston County.

On Monday, May 15, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were notified of an “armed carjacking” which took place in Preston County, according to a criminal complaint.

Chandler Martin

Troopers learned that a silver Jeep had been stolen at gunpoint, and that a man, later identified as Chandler Martin, 21, of New Martinsville, was one of the two individuals who took the vehicle, troopers said.

Later that day, troopers were alerted to a vehicle crash on old Rt. 73 near Morgantown involving the stolen vehicle; when troopers arrived on scene, they observed Martin “walking along old Rt. 73,” according to the complaint.

When troopers spoke with Martin, he said that “he was the passenger in the wrecked vehicle and the other other male fled on foot and had the firearm,” troopers said.

Martin has been charged with felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.